'Fight Island': Welsh bantamweight Brett Johns beats Montel Jackson
Wales' Brett Johns made it back-to-back wins beating America's Montel Jackson on points at UFC Fight Island.
After a close bantamweight contest during which both fighters had spells on top, all three of the judges scorecards read 29-28.
Johns, 28, now has a UFC record of five wins and two losses. Jackson was beaten for the first time in four fights.
The result capped off a good week for the Swansea fighter's trainer Richard Shore on Yas Island.
On Thursday Shore's son Jack was also victorious in the Covid-19 lockdown Emirates venue defeating American Aaron Phillips.
Yas Island in Abu Dhabi has been made into a closed-off fight zone to stage four UFC events in July.
It has a safety zone which includes an arena, hotel, training facilities and a restaurant which is only open to fighters, coaches, UFC staff and other event personnel.