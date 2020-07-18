'Fight Island': Welsh bantamweight Brett Johns beats Montel Jackson

Brett John (L) and Montel Jackson at UFC Fight Island
Brett Johns made it two consecutive UFC victories outlasting Montel Jackson

Wales' Brett Johns made it back-to-back wins beating America's Montel Jackson on points at UFC Fight Island.

After a close bantamweight contest during which both fighters had spells on top, all three of the judges scorecards read 29-28.

Johns, 28, now has a UFC record of five wins and two losses. Jackson was beaten for the first time in four fights.

The result capped off a good week for the Swansea fighter's trainer Richard Shore on Yas Island.

On Thursday Shore's son Jack was also victorious in the Covid-19 lockdown Emirates venue defeating American Aaron Phillips.

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi has been made into a closed-off fight zone to stage four UFC events in July.

It has a safety zone which includes an arena, hotel, training facilities and a restaurant which is only open to fighters, coaches, UFC staff and other event personnel.

