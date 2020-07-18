Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Brett Johns made it two consecutive UFC victories outlasting Montel Jackson

Wales' Brett Johns made it back-to-back wins beating America's Montel Jackson on points at UFC Fight Island.

After a close bantamweight contest during which both fighters had spells on top, all three of the judges scorecards read 29-28.

Johns, 28, now has a UFC record of five wins and two losses. Jackson was beaten for the first time in four fights.

The result capped off a good week for the Swansea fighter's trainer Richard Shore on Yas Island.

On Thursday Shore's son Jack was also victorious in the Covid-19 lockdown Emirates venue defeating American Aaron Phillips.

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi has been made into a closed-off fight zone to stage four UFC events in July.

It has a safety zone which includes an arena, hotel, training facilities and a restaurant which is only open to fighters, coaches, UFC staff and other event personnel.