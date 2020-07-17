'You can't put a pin between Jack Shore and Johns' - trainer Richard Shore

Richard Shore hopes to celebrate a second win of the week as the UFC's 'Fight Island' continues in Abu Dhabi.

Shore trains son Jack, a bantamweight who secured his second victory in UFC with a second-round win over American Aaron Phillips on 15 July.

Training partner and fellow Welsh bantamweight Brett Johns faces American Montel Jackson on Sunday.

"Brett and Jack have trained with each other for quite some time," Shore said.

"Brett helped Jack out for four weeks with the camp and both lads saw the benefits of having each other to train with.

"You've got two elite level athletes and there's probably nowhere else in Europe that's got two fighters in the UFC in the same division training together and pushing each other to the next level.

"That's how it came about. Both enjoy working with each other and both mutually could see the benefits of training on a day-to-day basis with each other.

"You can't put a pin between them. I think for the first time in their careers, Jack has got somebody that's pushing him to the limit and giving him a 50-50 bout.

"Brett is in the same position with Jack. They're both learning from each other, Jack has got strong points Brett can learn from and Brett has got strong points Jack can learn from.

Brett Johns beat Tony Gravely at UFC Raleigh in Carolina in his first fight in 17 months in January.

"I truly believe, 12 months from now, we'll see the level of both guys go through the roof from the ability of training with each other on a daily basis."

Jack Shore had been due to face Brazilian Geraldo de Freitas in London in March while Johns was scheduled to fight in April.

But the coronavirus crisis scuppered those fights and lockdown restrictions have meant the fighters' training camps at their Aberbeeg base in Blaenau Gwent have been shorter than usual.

"They've had good training and have been training five days a week at the facility," Shore added.

"It's making the best out of a bad situation. It's an even playing field because everybody is in the same position.

"The only downside to that is that I normally like a 10-12 week fight camp for the guys when they are fighting at the higher level. We've only had seven weeks with this.

"Under normal circumstances that would be plenty, but you've got to remember the gym was closed completely and the guys were doing absolutely nothing until we were given the go ahead to resume.

"As a coach it's been difficult, but we've persevered with it and it's one of those things. We just get on with it."

Is Jack Shore the UK's next UFC champion?

It comprises a safety zone including an arena, hotel, training facilities and a restaurant which is only open to fighters, coaches, UFC staff and other event personnel.

There are more than 2,500 UFC personnel and Yas Island employees staying within the zone, with all local staff having been in quarantine for 14 days.

Shore said it had been a "tough couple of weeks" leading up to the event, which began with two days isolation in London before they could be allowed to travel to the Middle East.

"We got tested when we got to London, got the all clear and were allowed on the plane," Shore told BBC Sport Wales.

"When we arrived in Abu Dhabi we got tested again and had to go into isolation. Twenty-four hours later, if your test was clear you were tested again.

"So at the end of day five if it was all negative you were given your pass for the hotel and the safe area around the island.

"It was a tough five days but since we've been here the UFC and the people of Abu Dhabi have been absolutely brilliant and gone above and beyond to make sure we're all safe."