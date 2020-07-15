Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Molly McCann (right) suffered her second loss in the UFC

British UFC fighter Molly McCann says she will "hold her head high" following her unanimous decision defeat by Taila Santos on 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi.

Brazilian Santos won the flyweight contest with scores of 30-27 30-27 30-27 from the three judges to secure her first UFC victory.

McCann, 30, had hoped to become the first English woman to win via stoppage but now has two UFC losses to her name.

"I'm devastated, but I'll be back," the Liverpool fighter told BBC Sport.

"I just fought the strongest opponent I've ever faced over three rounds. I've not felt that kind of body strength in a female fighter before.

"But I'll hold my head high. I was the first to congratulate her backstage."

McCann, who suffered the third defeat of her career, came into the contest on a three-fight winning streak, but struggled to cope with the rangy striking and smothering ground game of her 27-year-old rival.

Elsewhere, British duo Jack Shore and Lerone Murphy won on the preliminary card but McCann's fellow Liverpool fighter Chris Fishgold was beaten.

Welsh bantamweight Shore - once tipped as the "hottest prospect out of the UK" by UFC president Dana White - submitted American Aaron Phillips for his second UFC win, while Murphy stopped Brazil's Ricardo Ramos in the first round of their featherweight contest.

Fishgold was beaten by American Jared Gordon by unanimous decision (30-26 30-26 30-26).

Wednesday's event was the second to take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, which has has been transformed into a closed-off fight zone able to stage four UFC events this month.