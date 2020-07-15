Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jack Shore has been described as the 'hottest prospect out of the UK' by UFC president Dana White

Welsh bantamweight Jack Shore made it two wins from two in UFC, with a second round win over America's Aaron Phillips at Fight Island.

Former Cage Warriors world champion Shore won by submission, his opponent unable to escape a rear choke hold.

There was disappointment for fellow Welshman John Phillips in Abu Dhabi.

The Swansea middleweight was beaten by second round submission to Sweden's Khamzat Chimaev.

Both fighters had originally been due to face different opponents at the Emirates venue.

Shore, 25, had been due to fight Anderson dos Santos, but the Brazilian withdrew following a positive Covid-19 test.

Chimaev was drafted in to face 35-year-old Phillips after the withdrawal of Serbian Dusko Todorovic.

Swansea bantamweight Brett Johns will be the final Welshman to compete when he faces American Montel Jackson on Sunday, 19 July.

Yas Island has been transformed into a closed-off fight zone to stage four UFC events in July.

It comprises a safety zone including an arena, hotel, training facilities and a restaurant which is only open to fighters, coaches, UFC staff and other event personnel.

There are more than 2,500 UFC personnel and Yas Island employees staying within the zone, with all local staff having been in quarantine for 14 days.