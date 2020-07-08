Welsh UFC trio John Phillips, Brett Johns and Jack Shore are heading to Fight Island

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the world of sport, Welshmen Brett Johns, John Phillips and Jack Shore are looking forward to helping make UFC history on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Shore is still waiting for official confirmation of his opponent after Anderson dos Santos withdrew following a positive covid-19 test.

Phillips will take on Dusko Todorovic on 15 July before Brett Johns faces Montel Jackson on 18 July.

All three Welsh fighters were scheduled to fight in the spring before the coronavirus pandemic led to their cancellation.

Phillips believes the event will become part of UFC's history, saying: "It's going to be one to look back on, going to Fight Island. It's like a film isn't it? It's like Mortal Kombat."

Despite pictures having appeared of an octagon on a beach, the fights will actually take place inside a temporary structure called Flash Forum.

There will be no crowd in attendance, something which Shore says will not factor into his performance.

"I've fought in an arena with no crowd or very little crowd. As an amateur I've fought in front of 50 people and that includes the staff and officials, so fighting in an empty arena is nothing new to me.

"It'll be the same old, when the ref says go it's all systems go."

Brett Johns beat Tony Gravely by submission in January

Johns says the decision to fight overseas did not factor into his decision.

"Anybody that knows me knows I'm a home-bird, I like Wales and where I live, if they did UFC events here all the time I'd be happy to stay on those shows,, but it's always good to be out your comfort zone," said Johns.

A testing time

All fighters will be tested for Covid-19 five times, with quarantine organised for anyone who tests positive upon arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Phillips said: "It's at the back of my brain that it's a dangerous situation to go anywhere and travel right now with Covid, but it's a risk I'm obviously willing to take and willing to put myself there.

"I think if we have the right protocol in place and enough tests and quarantine we can make it as safe as possible."

The protocols have already come into play, with Shore's initial fight with Anderson dos Santos called off when the Brazilian bantamweight and his coach tested positive before leaving Sao Paulo.

Shore had only two weeks' notice for that fight and now has even less time to prepare for American Phillips, but insists his lockdown preparations mean he is ready to fight anyone.

"I've only just moved out, I was living with my father for the first eight to 10 weeks of lockdown so we were able to do sparring work and have a little grapple and we own a gym," said Shore.

"Despite not being able to open to the public we've been able to go there on our own."

Jack Shore celebrates after his UFC debut win over Nohelin Hernandez

Shore's Welsh compatriots have also stayed physically ready awaiting the call for new fight dates in lockdown.

Johns said: "When the pandemic hit I was still training. Even when I couldn't go to the gym I was still training as if I had a fight, I carried on training for it anyway."

Phillips says lockdown did not affect his normal routine, saying: "I don't really bother with anyone unless I train with them.

"I don't go anywhere or down the pub or anything, I take my dogs to the beach, I train and I go for a Sunday roast so not much has changed, I'm fit."

Paydays after months without fights

Shore and Phillips last fought on 28 September, 2019 in Copenhagen. with the former's impressive debut leading UFC President Dana White to call him "the hottest prospect in the UK".

On the same night Phillips won his bout against Aled Amedovski in less than 20 seconds.

Johns last fought in January, but says the uncertainty can be worrying for a fighter: "We get paid per fight, not a monthly wage and that can be very distressing.

"I'm in a position where people might have a weird feeling that I'm on [UFC great] Conor McGregor wages, but I'm well off that stage of my life."

However, Shore downplayed any financial motivation in his decision to compete in Abu Dhabi.

"This fight isn't because I need to, I've taken it because I want to fight and keep the ball rolling," he said.

John Phillips celebrates his victory over Alen Amedovski in September 2019

Phillips insists his motivation is to prove himself.

"I'd still be fighting even if I was fighting for free, but it obviously helps that I'm making a living off it and it pays the bills, but I'm always fighting for the right reason," he said.

"I want to prove I'm the best, it's just a bonus you get paid for it now."

Lasting legacy?

The UFC's ambitious plan will come under much scrutiny in a world still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. With some fighters already testing positive before flying to Yas Island, the protocols have already been put into action.

"When we look back at this situation in 10-20 years' time, the UFC - as mad as they are - took 100 fighters to an island in the middle of Abu Dhabi and pulled it off," said Shore.

"Abu Dhabi's not a bad trip, but [Las] Vegas and Madison Square Garden, that's the stuff dreams are made off. So fingers crossed the next 12-18 months I can start pushing that way."