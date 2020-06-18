Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Yas Island has previously hosted UFC and has staged Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009

Welsh fighters Brett Johns and John Phillips have been added to the UFC Fight Island series in Abu Dhabi.

Phillips, 35, will face Dusko Todorovic, 26, on the undercard of Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige on 15 July.

Undefeated Todorovic is the opponent Phillips was meant to face in London in March at UFC Fight Night 171.

Johns, 28, will be in action three days later against Montel Jackson, 28, on the undercard of the Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez bout.

Fighters will stay and train on the island before the fights take place, as UFC continues despite global border limits.

The event begins with UFC 251 on 11 July, headlined by welterweight Kamaru Usman's defence against Gilbert Burns.

There will be three further nights on 15, 18 and 25 July.