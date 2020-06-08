Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Yas Island has previously hosted UFC and has staged Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009

UFC Fight Island will take place on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island next month, UFC president Dana White has confirmed.

The fighters will stay and train on the island before the fights take place in an "octagon on the sand", as the sport continues during the coronavirus crisis despite global border restrictions.

The event will include UFC 251 and three Fight Nights, taking place on 11, 15, 18 and 25 July.

"Everything will happen on the island," White said. "Nobody will leave."

Authorities will set up a safety zone including an arena, hotel, training facilities and a restaurant which will only be open to fighters, coaches, UFC staff and other event personnel.

Yas Island was the venue for UFC 242 in 2019.