Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) alongside his father Dzhamaludin at the opening of a martial arts school in their native Dagestan in December

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says hospitals in his native Russian republic of Dagestan are "running over capacity" as his father continues to battle coronavirus.

Nurmagomedov said his father remains in a "very serious condition" after suffering complications.

He revealed more than 20 relatives had spent time in intensive care during the outbreak, with several dying.

"We have a very difficult situation," Nurmagomedov said on Instagram external-link .

"A lot of people have got sick, and a lot of people have died."

The official death toll from the disease in Dagestan stands at 32, although the republic's health minister Dzhamaludin Gadzhiibragimov said last week external-link that more than 40 frontline medics have died since the outbreak started.

Ireland's Conor McGregor, who lost to the undefeated Nurmagomedov in an ill-tempered fight in October 2018, said last week that he was praying for the recovery of Khabib's father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov after the 57-year-old was reportedly placed in a medically-induced coma.

Khabib has urged worshippers in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan to stay at home for the forthcoming Eid celebrations.

"Islamic scholars are telling us to perform festival prayers at home," he added. "Do not go to visit others, and do not accept guests."