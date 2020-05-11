UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum serves second ban for doping breach

Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

American Kelvin Gastelum lost to England's Darren Till in New York in November
American Kelvin Gastelum lost to England's Darren Till in New York in November

American UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum has served a five-month ban for breaching anti-doping regulations for a second time, the United States Anti-Doping Agency has confirmed.

The 28-year-old middleweight tested positive for cannabis - on UFC/Usada’s banned list - when he fought and lost on a split decision to England’s Darren Till in New York in November’s UFC 244.

Gastelum was initially banned for nine months, but that was reduced to five after the completion of a drug treatment programme.

The ban started in November, meaning he is now free to compete again.

Gastelum had also tested positive on a similar charge in March 2017, when his six-month ban was halved after completion of a Usada-approved drug awareness and management programme.

Top Stories