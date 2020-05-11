Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

American Kelvin Gastelum lost to England's Darren Till in New York in November

American UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum has served a five-month ban for breaching anti-doping regulations for a second time, the United States Anti-Doping Agency has confirmed.

The 28-year-old middleweight tested positive for cannabis - on UFC/Usada’s banned list - when he fought and lost on a split decision to England’s Darren Till in New York in November’s UFC 244.

Gastelum was initially banned for nine months, but that was reduced to five after the completion of a drug treatment programme.

The ban started in November, meaning he is now free to compete again.

Gastelum had also tested positive on a similar charge in March 2017, when his six-month ban was halved after completion of a Usada-approved drug awareness and management programme.