McGregor beat Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in his last contest in January

Conor McGregor has suggested he would like to fight in one of the upcoming UFC behind-closed-doors events.

The mixed martial arts star was critical of fellow lightweight competitors in a foul-mouthed social media outburst on Monday evening.

McGregor watched from home as UFC's 249 card took place without fans in Florida on Saturday - the first major sporting event in the US since March.

"The fans make the sport," the 31-year-old said on Twitter.

"Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them."

There has been speculation about an upcoming McGregor fight after the Irishman posted a photograph on Instagram with the caption 'Stay ready', and he now seems to have given his seal of approval to fighting without fans.

UFC president Dana White confirmed he spoke to McGregor before Saturday's event and discussed the possibilities of scheduling a fight.

Justin Gaethje stopped Tony Ferguson in the fifth round to win the UFC interim lightweight title at UFC 249 on Saturday

The former UFC lightweight champion unleashed a tirade against his fellow lightweight competitors. He suggested the next fight would be him against Justin Gaethje, who successfully defeated Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title on Saturday.

"It's me and Justin next as Khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it," he continued on his social media platform.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the current UFC lightweight champion and defeated McGregor last year, a contest which was marred by ugly post-fight scenes as the champion scaled the cage to fight with McGregor's team.

Khabib was scheduled to face Ferguson for the title but the fight was cancelled for a fifth time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaethje replaced Khabib to fight Ferguson for the interim title on Saturday, with his victory putting him next in line to face the Russian.

However, McGregor does not believe the fight between Gaethje and Khabib will take place, making a jibe a Khabib for not showing up to face Ferguson this time.

McGregor finished by saying that once he is finished with the lightweight division, he was going to move up to welterweight.

He has experience of the 170lb division, having competed there three times in the UFC, fighting Nate Diaz twice at that weight and more recently for his comeback victory over Donald Cerrone.

If he won a title at welterweight, he would become the first man to win a world title in three weight divisions in the UFC.

McGregor also was scathing in his criticism of interim champion Gaethje, saying "try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want".

The Dubliner also criticised former opponent Dustin Poirier, who sits above McGregor in the lightweight rankings - "Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again."