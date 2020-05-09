Justin Gaethje (left) on his way to beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Justin Gaethje produced the best performance of his career to finish Tony Ferguson and win the UFC interim lightweight title at UFC 249.

The event, held behind closed doors in Jacksonville, Florida, saw a host of thrilling fights, but all eyes were on the main event between Gaethje and Ferguson, with the winner set to move on to face undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year.

Nurmagomedov was originally set to face Ferguson on 18 April in Brooklyn, but the coronavirus outbreak forced the event to be moved, and the UFC's attempt to hold the show on tribal land in Lemoore, California, was halted after broadcast partner ESPN and parent company Disney intervened.

Eventually, it was moved to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, where it became the first major US sporting event to take place since March.

Gaethje, 31, stepped in at the start of April, and took his chance with a calm, composed display to win the belt and set himself up for a shot at the Russian champion later in 2020.

Gaethje started superbly and settled into his work in the first two rounds, but was dropped by a huge Ferguson uppercut in the final seconds of round two.

Undeterred, Gaethje continued to connect with powerful shots as Ferguson maintained his forward pressure and put the former interim champion on wobbly legs with a big punch early in round four.

By that point, Gaethje's solid, accurate punches had started to take their toll on a bloodied and bruised Ferguson, and when a stiff jab forced Ferguson backwards, midway through the fifth and final round, referee Herb Dean stepped in to end the contest.

It saw Gaethje awarded the interim lightweight belt, but he waved it away, saying he's waiting for the "real thing," as he laid out his wish to take on Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout in his next outing.

"Khabib is the best in the world," he said.

"I've been working since I was four for challenges like this, and I'm happy to represent the United States of America against Dagestan (Khabib's home region), or Russia's best. He's 28-0, and there's no other challenge I want right now. I want to fight him."

Cejudo retains his belt, then retires

Henry Cejudo with UFC president Dana White

The night's co-main event saw 2008 Olympic wrestling gold medallist Henry Cejudo successfully defend his UFC bantamweight title against former champion Dominick Cruz, then make a surprise announcement as he confirmed his retirement from the sport.

The 33-year-old transitioned to mixed martial arts in 2013. His skills eventually saw him make it to the UFC, where he dethroned all-time great Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson to win the UFC flyweight title.

Cejudo then moved up to 135 pounds and came from behind to defeat Marlon Moraes to capture the bantamweight title and become a UFC 'champ champ', but eventually relinquished the flyweight belt to focus on life at his new weight class.

His first title defence came against former two-time champion Cruz, who was returning from a three-and-a-half-year lay-off in a bid to reclaim the title.

It was Cejudo whose skills prevailed on the night as he countered Cruz's unorthodox footwork with powerful leg kicks and, after an accidental clash of heads forced the fight into a brief pause, he connected with a huge knee that dropped Cruz to the mat.

With the former champion looking to scramble back to his feet, Cejudo swarmed his downed opponent and landed 11 unanswered shots to force referee Keith Petersen to step in and wave off the fight with just two seconds remaining in the round.