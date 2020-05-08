Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Americans Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje face each other in UFC 249

UFC president Dana White vowed his sport would be the first back in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, and he is true to his word.

This Saturday, UFC 249 will take place in the United States after the global pandemic forced several changes to the card and venue.

It is not without its controversy, with some branding it a publicity stunt - boxing promoter Bob Arum called it "cowboy behaviour" from White.

And White has admitted arranging UFC 249 in Florida was the "hardest thing he's ever tried to do".

But he has pulled it off and Tony Ferguson will face fellow American Justin Gaethje in the first of three shows in eight days, all without fans, in Jacksonville.

White also plans to host international fights on a private island, with the location and dates yet to be confirmed.

UFC insist they have a "comprehensive health and safety gameplan" in place to lead the way in the return of live sport.

White's bid to be the 'first sport back'

UFC 249 was originally scheduled for Brooklyn, headlined by Ferguson and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC's most eagerly anticipated fight.

Two million pay-per-view buys were expected, but with Russian Nurmagomedov unable to leave his country, the match-up had to be cancelled for a fifth time, with Gaethje stepping in.

White kept the date as 18 April but the state of New York and then Nevada ruled out venues. Then a bid to bypass California state guidelines by staging the event on tribal land was scuppered by Disney, owners of UFC broadcasters ESPN.

But a new date and venue were announced on 24 April, sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission.

"Dana's driving force is nothing new to people in the sport," said BBC commentator Dan Hardy. "He took UFC and made it what it is now.

"I admire him for that determination to get things up and running, and I appreciate it because I can't wait to watch these fights."

Who's fighting and will they be ready?

Ferguson, 36, is on a 12-fight winning streak and 31-year-old Gaethje is also a top-four-ranked lightweight. The winner is expected to face the unbeaten Nurmagomedov later this year.

Gaethje called it the biggest fight of his life, adding: "It will be a war, and the people will love it."

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz returns after three years out to face defending champ Henry Cejudo, while top-six heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik also meet.

Donald Cerrone, beaten by Conor McGregor at UFC 246, takes on fellow fans' favourite Anthony Pettis at welterweight, while former women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza faces Michelle Waterson.

Despite having to train in isolation, ex-UFC fighter Hardy feels it is easier for them to stay ready to compete than athletes in other sports.

MMA is a lifestyle, so I think every one of these fighters will have stayed in shape," he said.

"As for the technical stuff, everyone on this card has been fighting for a while - so they know their game, they know their skills. It's not like they're unprepared."

Will everyone be safe?

British flyweight Molly McCann was due to fight in London on 21 March. It was the first UFC event to be cancelled but fighters were compensated.

McCann was in the video meeting where White told UFC fighters it is their choice whether to fight during the lockdown. He vowed to support them financially and if they become ill.

McCann believes 99% would be willing to fight, telling BBC Sport: "No-one's going hungry, no-one has to put themselves in danger. As long as best practice is followed, I don't think we should live in fear until a vaccine's found."

Speaking to BBC's Sportsworld programme, chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein explained how the UFC has produced a 25-page protocol and is "doing everything possible" to protect everyone attending.

It takes more than 300 people to produce a regular UFC event but less than half that will be in Jacksonville. All will be screened before and after they travel, including an antibody test which gives results in 10-15 minutes, with social distancing applied in the arena.

"I think we've set a blueprint on how you can get this done," said Epstein.

"We're happy to share information with our partners in the sports entertainment landscape to see if they can get back to work also."

Why is UFC 249 important?

UFC 249 will be the first major live sport event for almost two months. Ferguson is "very proud" of White for making sure the show goes on while Gaethje said it will be "huge for the sport".

"People need to be inspired right now and we have the opportunity to do that," Gaethje added.

And as well as growing mixed martial arts, Hardy feels UFC 249 will provide some welcome relief, saying: "A lot of people are looking for something to take their mind off what's going on.

"It'll take over social media, we'll get a lot of new viewers, and there are some fascinating fights."

Ferguson added: "There's a lot going on in the world and I'm just trying to do my part. I can't wait to put on a show for everybody."