Rhys McKee: Cage Warriors fighter remains 'on track' despite pandemic setback

McKee's three-fight win streak paved the way for a shot at the Cage Warriors welterweight title

Ballymena's Rhys McKee remains confident of reaching the UFC but accepts the journey will take longer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The welterweight, 24, will fight for a Cage Warriors title in September after the original 16 May date was postponed.

Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan told the Eurobash podcast that the UFC will need to look after their own talent once fighting resumes, making it harder for new faces to break through.

"Graham isn't wrong," said McKee.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, he added: "[But] I'll be in tip-top shape as well.

"Injuries happen to people and they need filling so I will always be a ready option for the UFC to fill in, but Graham, he's totally right, the UFC have a full roster to basically get work for.

"They'll look internal before external, but I know they know who I am and I know they're aware of me coming there, so all will play its course as it's meant to.

"I feel I'm on par, I'm on route to everything I've ever wanted. I believe it's going to happen anyway if it's post lockdown anyway so yeah, I believe I'm on route, maybe not ahead but on route."

McKee has won his last three fights to move himself into world title contention, although he now faces at least a 10-month gap between bouts, having last fought in November 2019.

He was set to headline at Belfast's SSE arena next month, but will now hope to claim the title in front of a raucous home crowd on 16 September.

Ballymena's McKee has won 10 of his 12 professional fights

"The real thing is that it's out of my control," McKee said.

"I think I would have been more disappointed and gutted if it was an injury, the fact that it is totally out of my control.

"I believe my next fight will be for the exact same belt, in the exact same arena, in September so that is where my focus is and I don't believe anything will change, I believe it is an inevitable journey anyway for me."

Despite the unscheduled delay to his plans, McKee remains firmly rooted in the belief that he will make it to the UFC where he accepts that comparisons and references to fellow Irishman, and former Cage Warriors star Conor McGregor, will become a frequent occurrence as his own reputation grows.

"I think a lot of people are scared to fall under the radar of wanting to be McGregor, but my point is I'm totally different, chalk and cheese different to McGregor," McKee said.

"But we're on the same route so you have to be able to compare that, yes we're on a different path, we're different people but we're absolutely on the same journey so I do want to emulate everything he's done and more."