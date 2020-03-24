Conor McGregor pleads for 'full lockdown' amid global coronavirus crisis

McGregor beat Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in his last contest in January

Conor McGregor has made a passionate call to the Irish Government and the world to introduce a "full lockdown" amid the coronavirus crisis.

The mixed martial arts star's twitter video came before Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced new restrictive measures on Tuesday evening.

McGregor, 31, also addressed the country's leading police and military figures in his message.

"True lockdown must begin and it must begin now," said the Dubliner.

"Any time that we spend debating is needless time from the clock.

"I know a good fight when I see one and we have got one on our hands now.

"I want to call upon my people, the great people of Ireland. This needs us all. We are all in the red corner together awaiting the bell so let's gather together and ring the bell ourselves."

McGregor addressed his message to the "people of Ireland" before directing his plea at politicians including Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Mr Varadkar plus the Chief of Staff of Ireland's military Mark Mellett and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

He added that he was also directing his plea "to the people of the rest of the world".

"We must close our airports. We must close all non-essential business. We must end all non-essential travel," added McGregor.

"This is my proposal and I pray that we can make this happen."