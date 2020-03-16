Coronavirus: Welshman Phillips' UFC fight against Todorovic switched to Friday

John Phillips' September win over Alen Amedovski was his first in four UFC fights

Welshman John Phillips' fight Serbia's Dusko Todorovic at UFC London has been switched to Friday night.

It had been due to take place at UFC Fight Night 171 in London on Saturday.

But after the coronavirus outbreak prompted a travel ban by the United States and the UFC London event was called off.

Phillips will now fight at the behind-closed-doors Cage Warriors event, which is to take place at O2 Indigo on Friday night.

Middleweight Phillips lost his first three UFC fights, including a split decision against countryman Jack Marshman at UFC Fight Night 147.

But the 'Welsh Wrecking Machine' won his last bout, knocking out Alen Amedovski in Copenhagen in September.

Todorovic made his Octagon debut in August 2019, defeating Teddy Ash via unanimous decision in the Contender Series.

He is currently on a nine-fight winning streak and remains undefeated in his MMA career having made his debut in 2015.