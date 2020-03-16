Coronavirus: Welshman Phillips' UFC fight against Todorovic switched to Friday

John Phillips beat Alen Amedovski by knock out in Copenhagen
John Phillips' September win over Alen Amedovski was his first in four UFC fights

Welshman John Phillips' fight Serbia's Dusko Todorovic at UFC London has been switched to Friday night.

It had been due to take place at UFC Fight Night 171 in London on Saturday.

But after the coronavirus outbreak prompted a travel ban by the United States and the UFC London event was called off.

Phillips will now fight at the behind-closed-doors Cage Warriors event, which is to take place at O2 Indigo on Friday night.

Middleweight Phillips lost his first three UFC fights, including a split decision against countryman Jack Marshman at UFC Fight Night 147.

But the 'Welsh Wrecking Machine' won his last bout, knocking out Alen Amedovski in Copenhagen in September.

Todorovic made his Octagon debut in August 2019, defeating Teddy Ash via unanimous decision in the Contender Series.

He is currently on a nine-fight winning streak and remains undefeated in his MMA career having made his debut in 2015.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Jack Marshman and John Phillips trade blows at UFC London

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you