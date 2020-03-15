UFC Fight Night 171: Jack Shore 'devastated' by London call off

Media playback is not supported on this device The UK's hottest UFC prospect? He's a Shore thing

Jack Shore says he is "gutted" with the decision that UFC Fight Night 171 will be not be held in London next Saturday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shore, 24, was to face Brazil's Geraldo de Freitas at the O2 Arena, in his second UFC appearance.

But the event has been moved because of travel restrictions imposed by the United States, which is now set to stage the event.

"I've had the devastating news that my fight this Saturday is off," he said.

"I am truly gutted as I've put everything into camp this last 12 weeks.

"I am even more gutted for my friends, family and fans who have paid money to come and watch. I hope that gets sorted for you all.

"However I completely understand that health comes first and the necessary measures have been put in place for everyone's safety."

The US-European travel ban will include the UK from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday, 17 March.

Shore had won his first UFC fight in Copenhagen in September 2019 against Nohelin Hernandez of the United States.

Fellow Welsh fighters John Phillips and Jack Marshman were also on the London undercard.