Coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 moved from London and now set for United States

Saturday's UFC Fight Night event in the Brazilian capital Brasilia took place behind closed doors

UFC Fight Night 171 has been moved from London because of travel restrictions imposed by the United States as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and is set to take place in the US instead.

The US-European travel ban will include the UK from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Britain's Leon Edwards had been set to face former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the O2 Arena at UFC 171.

"The fight can't obviously continue in London, but it will go on," said UFC president Dana White.

"We are working on finding a new venue, likely to be in the United States, and I have my matchmakers working on putting the undercard together."

While the spread of coronavirus around the world has impacted the staging of sporting events globally, the UFC is not planning to cancel any events, with White saying he is keen to proceed after talking about the implications with US President Donald Trump.

"I talked to the President and the Vice President of the United States about this and they're taking this very serious and they're saying 'be cautious and be careful but live your life and stop panicking,'" White told ESPN.

One of those events, UFC Fight Night 170 in the Brazilian capital Brasilia, went ahead on Saturday but behind closed doors - with large gatherings of people currently banned in the city.

In the main event, underdog Charles Oliveira of Brazil claimed a shock submission win over American Kevin Lee that was greeted by an eerie silence at the empty Ginasio Nilson Nelson Arena.