Peter Queally to headline Bellator Dublin bill in bout with Patricky Freire

Peter Queally's career record is 12 wins, five defeats and one draw

Dubliner Peter Queally will take on Brazilian veteran Patricky Freire when Bellator makes its return to the Irish capital at the 3Arena on 3 October.

It will Queally's third Bellator outing with his two previous bouts taking place in his home city.

He lost a close contest against compatriot Myles Price in February 2019 before beating stopping Englishman Ryan Scope in September.

Injury forced Queally, 35, out of last month's Bellator card in Dublin.

Freire, who is nicknamed the Pitbull, faced Scope in the first-ever Bellator European Series event in Newcastle in February 2019, beating him via a hotly contested split decision.

The Brazilian, the older brother of Bellator featherweight and lightweight world champion Patricio Freire, will have the opportunity to beat another of Scope's conquerors as he steps into enemy territory to face one of Irish MMA's favourite sons.

The October card will be the fourth Bellator bill in the Irish capital in less than two years.

Leah McCourt headlined February's card in Dublin as she defeated Germany's Judith Ruis.