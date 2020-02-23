Bellator Dublin: Leah McCourt lands unanimous decision win over Judith Ruis

Leah McCourt recorded a third Bellator victory

Northern Ireland's Leah McCourt recorded a unanimous decision in the main event at Bellator Dublin.

In the first female non-title fight to headline a Bellator card, Belfast's McCourt beat German featherweight Judith Ruis 29-28 29-28 30-27.

It was a fourth successive win for the 27-year-old, who is unbeaten since her professional debut in June 2017.

Earlier, Ireland's Charlie Ward knocked out Kyle Kurtz, but Aaron Chalmers lost a unanimous decision to Austin Clem.

Ward, who lost a unanimous decision to Italian Pietro Penini in London in November, had little trouble against 29-year-old Kurtz, knocking him out in round three and condemning the American to the eighth defeat of his career.

Newcastle's Chalmers, 32, the former reality TV star, had won five of his previous six fights, but American Clem was awarded the contest 30-27 30-27 30-26 for his third successive victory.

US-based Bellator is widely regarded within the industry as the world's second highest-profile promoter of mixed martial arts events, after UFC.