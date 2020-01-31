Cage Warriors: Ballymena welterweight Rhys McKee seeks title shot

Ballymena's McKee has won 10 of his 12 professional fights

Ballymena welterweight Rhys McKee has called for a world title fight when he headlines Belfast's Cage Warriors show on 16 May.

McKee, 24, is aiming for a fourth consecutive victory having recorded a TKO win over Hakon Fossin in November

On a packed local card Belfast's Joe McColgan and Newry's Declan McAleenan will make their first appearances of the year at the event in the SSE Arena.

Undefeated Derry fighter Paul Hughes is also set to continue his rise.

Featherweight Hughes has secured first round stoppages on all three of his professional fights to date, quickly gaining a reputation as one of Ireland's most promising fighters.

McColgan and McAleenan both ended 2019 in winning fashion, with McAleenan bouncing back from consecutive defeats to claim a unanimous decision win over Lithuanian Antanas Jazbutis.

"When you think of fighting in Belfast you think of Carl Frampton fighting at the SSE Arena on his rise to the top," said Belfast's McColgan.

"By getting to fight there that kind of makes it more legitimate and special.

"Frampton is a hero of mine and everyone in Northern Ireland, so to be able to do something that he has done is pretty special."