UFC: Wales’ Jack Marshman to face Kevin Holland in London

Jack Marshman beat Sweden's Magnus Cedenblad on his UFC debut in November 2016

Wales' Jack Marshman will be looking to get back to winning ways when he faces Kevin Holland at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, 21 March.

The 30-year-old will be fighting for the first time since his loss to Edmen Shahbazyan in July 2019 at UFC 239.

American Holland has had five UFC fights, winning three and losing two - he lost to Brendan Allen in his last fight in October 2019.

Marshman currently has a 3-4 record in UFC.

He joins fellow Welshmen Jack Shore and John Phillips, who the Abertillery man defeated at the same event last year.