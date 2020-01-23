UFC: Wales' Jack Shore to fight Geraldo de Freitas in London

Jack Shore is unbeaten in 12 professional fights

Wales' Jack Shore will make his second UFC appearance when he fights Brazilian Geraldo de Freitas at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, 21 March.

The 24-year-old, from Abertillery, won his first UFC fight in Copenhagen in October against Nohelin Hernandez of the USA.

"I'm not the best at predictions," Shore said, "but I predict a win and a finish.

"Geraldo is very skilful but I think I will come out on top."

De Freitas, 30, has had two UFC fights, winning the first but losing to American Chris Gutierrez last August.

Shore made his name with Cage Warriors, the breeding ground for big-name UFC stars Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping.

He became only the fourth Welsh fighter to sign for the UFC believes there's a strong future for MMA in Wales.

"There are obviously people like myself, Brett Johns, Jack Marshman and John Phillips, who are all showing the younger generation of fighters that it is possible to get to the UFC.

"For a long time there weren't any Welsh UFC fighters, so it was always a case of 'what if' for us guys from Wales.

"We've shown now that's not the case and the next generation of talent can follow our path and show that Welsh talent is capable of competing with some of the best fighters in the world."

The UK's hottest UFC prospect? He's a Shore thing

Shore joined UFC with an undefeated record after winning all 11 Cage Warriors fights - including defending his bantamweight title against Scott Malone. UFC president Dana White has called him the "hottest prospect in the UK".

"It means a lot and for him to say that was a big feather in the cap," said Shore.

"I need to keep doing what I'm doing to prove his statement was correct and show that I am the hottest prospect coming out of the UK.

"Hopefully now in a few fights' time, I can show that I'm not just a prospect but the real deal, who can go on to be a contender."