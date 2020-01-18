UFC 246: Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor will meet for first time in Las Vegas

Media playback is not supported on this device Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone: 'It's going to be madness' - Fans take over Las Vegas

British boxer Tyson Fury will meet Conor McGregor for the first time when the UFC fighter returns to the octagon in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The former world heavyweight champion had previously suggested the pair could train together in mixed martial arts.

But Irishman McGregor insisted he had never met Fury before his bout against Donald Cerrone - his first fight since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

Fury has a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in February.

The Briton's father, John, confirmed to BBC Sport that the two men have "never spoken to each other".

"They're fond of each other - they've always passed comments on social media," he added after McGregor weighed in at 170lbs for the Cerrone fight.

"They have respect for each other and they are going to meet tomorrow night - which they're both looking forward to."

Fury, 31, will fight Wilder in Las Vegas on 22 February, after their 2018 bout in Los Angeles ended in a controversial draw.

Since his defeat by Nurmagomedov, which ended in a mass brawl in the octagon, 31-year-old McGregor has faced an assault charge and allegations of smashing a fan's phone.

But he remains the biggest draw in the sport, with his fight this weekend set to break pay-per-view figures.

And John Fury admits it would be a training partnership worth seeing.

"It would be bloody good, wouldn't it? Tyson's talked about doing UFC and what better guy to go and train with."