UFC 246: Follow Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone build-up & fight on BBC Radio 5 Live
Mixed Martial Arts
Conor McGregor makes his UFC return when he fights Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in Las Vegas this weekend - and the fight is live on BBC Radio 5 Live in the early hours of Sunday, 19 January.
Here's how you can follow coverage and build-up on the BBC all week:
BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds:
- Live radio commentary of UFC 246 on fight night - starting at approximately 03:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, then switching to BBC Radio 5 Live from 04:30;
- Commentary team of Brendan Fitzgerald, ex-UFC fighter Dan Hardy and MMA journalist Nick Peet;
- A series of special podcasts building up UFC 246 - released Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning UK time on BBC Sounds.
The BBC Sport website and app:
- Reports and video from the pre-fight news conference and weigh-in events;
- Written features on McGregor, Cerrone and co-main event star Holly Holm;
- Video features on McGregor's stylist and the fans who have followed him to Las Vegas;
- Live text commentary of the UFC 246 main events in the early hours of Sunday, 19 January.
iPlayer:
- A pre-fight feature video special on McGregor v Cerrone;
- McGregor and Holm archive fights from previous UFC events.