UFC 246: Follow Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone build-up & fight on BBC Radio 5 Live

Conor McGregor
Irishman Conor McGregor is a former two-division UFC champion

Conor McGregor makes his UFC return when he fights Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in Las Vegas this weekend - and the fight is live on BBC Radio 5 Live in the early hours of Sunday, 19 January.

Here's how you can follow coverage and build-up on the BBC all week:

BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds:

  • Live radio commentary of UFC 246 on fight night - starting at approximately 03:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, then switching to BBC Radio 5 Live from 04:30;
  • Commentary team of Brendan Fitzgerald, ex-UFC fighter Dan Hardy and MMA journalist Nick Peet;
  • A series of special podcasts building up UFC 246 - released Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning UK time on BBC Sounds.

The BBC Sport website and app:

  • Reports and video from the pre-fight news conference and weigh-in events;
  • Written features on McGregor, Cerrone and co-main event star Holly Holm;
  • Video features on McGregor's stylist and the fans who have followed him to Las Vegas;
  • Live text commentary of the UFC 246 main events in the early hours of Sunday, 19 January.

iPlayer:

  • A pre-fight feature video special on McGregor v Cerrone;
  • McGregor and Holm archive fights from previous UFC events.

