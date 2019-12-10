Leah McCourt: Saintfield fighter to face German Judith Ruis in February

McCourt secured the first stoppage of her career against Hatice Ozyurt in February

Leah McCourt will face Germany's Judith Ruis at Bellator Dublin on 22 February.

The clash at the 3Arena will be the first of a six-fight deal that the Saintfield woman signed with Bellator in November.

The featherweight bout has been added to a bill that will be headlined by Strabane's James Gallagher, who will fight Cal Ellenor.

McCourt took her professional record to 3-1 when she defeated England's Kerry Hughes in Dublin in September.

She holds a perfect record in Dublin, having secured first-round wins against Hatice Ozyurt and Kerry Hughes there in 2019.

Ruis will be making her debut for Bellator having enjoyed her first set of back-to-back wins in 2019, with four of her six career wins coming via submission.