Leah McCourt: Saintfield fighter signs six-fight deal with Bellator

McCourt secured the first stoppage of her career against Hatice Ozyurt in February

Leah McCourt has signed an exclusive six-fight deal with Bellator which will start in February next year.

Her first bout of the deal will take place on 22 February in Dublin, with her opponent to be confirmed.

The Saintfield native took her professional record to 3-1 when she defeated England's Kerry Hughes in Dublin's 3Arena in September.

In February she marked her Bellator debut with the first stoppage win of her career against Hatice Ozyurt.

The 27-year-old is a former IMMAF amateur world champion.

"There is a small pool of girls fighting which means that every time you are fighting it is against girls at a really high level," she told Sportsound Extra Time.

"The girls are all on point with their martial arts meaning it can be really difficult to build your record."