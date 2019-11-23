Wins for Scots Robert Whiteford & Chris Bungard at Bellator

From the section

Scot Robert Whiteford beat Sam Sicilia in the third round

Robert Whiteford returned from 18 months out to stun Sam Sicilia with a late third round knockout at the Wembley Arena in London.

The 36-year-old Scotsman followed a left-hook with a crunching upper cut to land the win on his Bellator debut.

Fellow Scot Chris Bungard was also victorious after beating Benjamin Brander by submission in the first round.

Bungard, 30, forced Brander to tap out with a rear-naked choke.