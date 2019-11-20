James Gallagher to headline Dublin Bellator MMA bill in February 2020

James Gallagher has won 10 of his 11 professional fights

James Gallagher is to headline Bellator MMA's first European date of 2020 at Dublin's 3Arena on 22 February.

Gallagher will face Sunderland's Cal 'Pacino' Ellenor in what will be his third headline slot in 12 months.

Gallagher and Elenor were originally set to go head-to-head when Bellator last came to Ireland in September.

The Englishman was forced to withdraw, with his replacement Roman Salazar suffering a submission loss - tapping out 35 seconds into the opening round.

Strabane fighter Gallagher has been making a comeback-run, following his brutal KO loss at Bellator 204 in August 2018 - when he was finished with a flush head kick from Ricky Bandejas.

That loss is the only blot on his 10-1 pro record. A fourth win on-the-trot would help the Irish fighter to work his way into title contention in Bellator's bantamweight division.