UFC: Brett Johns to fight for his future against Tony Gravely in January

Brett Johns broke his nose in three of his first four UFC fights

Mixed martial arts fighter Brett Johns admits his UFC contract will be on the line when he fights Tony Gravely in the New Year.

The 27-year-old bantamweight has not fought since consecutive defeats in 2018.

The Welshman's opponent in Raleigh, North Carolina on 25 January, 2020 has won his last seven bouts.

"It's a big test," said Johns, "I lose this next fight and potentially I could be cut."

Gravely, 28, has won 19 of 26 professional bouts and was awarded a UFC contract after beating fellow American Ray Rodriguez on Dana White's Contender series in August.

He also impressed Johns: "I've watched him a few times he's fantastic.

"He's on a seven fight win streak, six of them fights were KOs, one was a submission.

"It's a bit of a task and I'm coming off a two fight losing streak against boys who are currently ranked second and fifth in the world.

"But I'm in a different place at the minute. Last year it was a job, this year I've fell back in love with the sport."

Johns was the first Welshman to fight on a numbered UFC event when he beat South Korean Kwan Ho Kwak in Belfast in November 2016.

The Swansea fighter then beat Americans Albert Morales and Joe Soto in 2017 but lost twice in 2018. He was beaten by Aljamain Sterling in Atlantic City in April and Brazilian Pedro Munhoz at Los Angeles Staples Center four months later.

"On my contract I still have another two fights," he explains, "so potentially no matter what happens (against Gravely) I could have the last fight, but it wouldn't surprise me that if it didn't go to plan this time that I would be gone.

"I'm prepared though. At the end of the day the difference between the last two fights and this fight is that the last fight I went in there to fight. This time I'm in there to win, it's a big difference.

"I'm ready to go, I have been ready for a while, I've taken a long year off and I'm just eager, I'm itching to get back at it."