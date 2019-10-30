UFC: Paul Craig called in to face Mauricio Rua in Brazil

Paul Craig beat Vinicius Moreira in September

Scottish UFC fighter Paul Craig has been called in as a late replacement to face Mauricio Rua on November 16.

Craig has been called in for the Brazil bout in place of Sam Alvey after the American suffered a broken hand.

The fight is set to the biggest in Scottish MMA history as Craig will be entering the octagon with a UFC Hall of Famer and light heavyweight champion.

Craig will be hoping for consecutive wins following his victory over Vinicius Moreira in September.