UFC 244: Darren Till travels to New York after visa delay

Darren Till lost his only other fight in the United States in September 2018

British fighter Darren Till has travelled to New York for UFC 244 after visa issues delayed his departure.

Till, 26, will make his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (from 02:00 GMT).

It is thought Till's arrest in Tenerife in April may have had an impact on his working visa application.

He was fined after being found guilty of stealing a taxi and causing damage to a hotel.

Till had originally been due to fly out on 26 October and the delay means he will miss the pre-fight open workouts and media day.

It will be the second time Till has fought in the United States, after losing to Tyrone Woodley in a UFC welterweight championship belt fight in Dallas, Texas in September 2018.

Nate Diaz's fight against Jorge Masvidal is the main event at UFC 244.