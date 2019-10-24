Conor McGregor announces UFC return on 18 January 2020 - seven months after retiring

Conor McGregor has not fought in UFC since October 2018

Conor McGregor says he will make his UFC return on 18 January 2020 - despite announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts earlier this year.

The 31-year-old has not fought in the octagon since his defeat by Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.

McGregor told a news conference on Thursday that he is "in prime physical condition" to fight.

"This date is agreed. I don't care who will be my opponent," McGregor said.

He added that he had agreed the return date with the UFC, and that he would also seek a later bout in Moscow against the winner of Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, who are set to fight in early 2020.

"It takes 66 days to form a habit. Now I go to bed early and get up early," he continued.

"A structured approach is the key to success. All billionaires must be organized.

"I will focus on the fight, I will not drink alcohol."

McGregor made his mixed martial arts debut in 2007 and won the interim featherweight title with a knockout of Jose Aldo inside 13 seconds.

He first announced his retirement in April 2016 but issued a retraction later that month, before returning to the octagon to fight Nurmagomedov two years later.

In 2018, he was ordered to have anger management training and perform five days of community service by a court in return for criminal charges being dropped after he had attacked a bus containing rival UFC fighters.

Video footage appeared to show McGregor throwing a railing at a bus carrying Khabib and a number of other UFC fighters.

In March, McGregor was arrested in Miami for allegedly smashing a fan's phone, but the charges were later dropped.

"I'm getting back in a good form," McGregor added.

"It's important for me to get back in a good form. It's very difficult to win year after year."