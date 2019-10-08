Cage Warriors: Rhys McKee headlines Cork event

Ballymena's Rhys McKee has won both of his Cage Warriors fights

Rhys McKee's fight with Norway's Hakon Foss will top the Cage Warriors bill in Cork on 9 November.

Northern Ireland's McKee is on a two-fight win streak and is set for his first main event appearance on his third Cage Warriors fight.

The 24-year-old has a 100 per cent finish rate in all nine of his professional wins and steps up to welterweight for the fight with Foss.

Belfast's Joe McColgan will also feature on the card.

McKee, who signed a multi-fight deal with Cage Warriors last October has beaten Jefferson George by TKO and Perry Andrew Goodwin by guillotine submission.

Foss enters CW110 with a 9-7 record including a TKO win over England's Jack Mason.

"I am more than excited to welcome Cage Warriors back to Ireland," said McKee.

"It's going to be a special night, and I'll add another solid finish to my record."

"This is a real fight for the fans," said Cage Warriors President Graham Boylan.

"When you get two guys who chase for the finish like this, you're guaranteed a main event that will live up to the hype."

Other names confirmed on the card are Darren O'Gorman, Ian Garry, Jack Maguire, and John Mitchell.