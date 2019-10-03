Professional Fighters League: Brendan Loughnane to face Matthew Wagy on PFL debut

Media playback is not supported on this device UFC: Tyson Fury, Marcus Rashford & Jesse Lingard send support to Brendan Loughnane

Britain's Brendan Loughnane has promised "fireworks" when he makes his Professional Fighters League debut in Las Vegas next week.

The Manchester featherweight, 29, signed with the PFL in July after winning his last three fights.

Loughnane's MMA record is 17-3 before he faces American Matthew Wagy at Mandalay Bay on Friday, 11 October.

"I'm buzzing," he tweeted. "I'm looking forward to showing why there's hype behind me and letting fireworks off."

Loughnane had been trying to earn a spot on the top-level UFC promotion but missed out on a contract in June, despite earning a unanimous decision against Bill Algeo on UFC president Dana White's Contender Series.

He then signed with the PFL, which is the first organisation to present MMA through a regular season, play-off and championship format.

Next week's bout is part of a new fighter showcase and will not count toward this year's PFL play-off structure.

Loughnane will be part of the 2020 season, when he can challenge for the PFL's world title, which carries a $1m prize.