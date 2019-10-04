UFC 243: Israel Adesanya challenges Robert Whittaker for middleweight crown

Israel Adesanya (left) is undefeated in 17 professional bouts

Israel Adesanya will look to claim the UFC middleweight title when he faces Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander beat American Kelvin Gastelum to take the interim title in April and maintain his undefeated record in the UFC.

Whittaker has only fought once in more than two years due to injury problems.

"I'll be a lot more active as a champion than he's been. I'll be an active champion," said Adesanya.

The 30-year-old, nicknamed 'The Last Stylebender', does not anticipate Whittaker causing him any problems and believes he has addressed "errors" from his win against Gastelum.

"He just does what he does very well," said Adesanya. "There's only a certain amount of awkwardness he has that I haven't seen before, but he can try to prove me wrong.

"From what I see, I'll pick him apart quite easily. I have these attributes that I use very well.

"His camp might look at the last fight and think when Kelvin was able to get close - that was just an error on our part and a good game-plan on their part.

"We've taken care of those errors. I'm going to be able to use my height and reach like I always have."

Whittaker is a on a nine-fight winning streak but the last of those came against Yoel Romero in June 2018, 11 months after their initial title bout.

The 28-year-old was due to face Gastelum at UFC 234 in February, but was forced to pull out because of a what UFC president Dana White called a "freak injury".

Whittaker was taken to hospital and had emergency surgery on a severe abdominal hernia injury.

It resulted in Adesanya stepping into the main event spotlight to beat Brazilian legend Anderson Silva.

Now Whittaker, an Australian who was born in New Zealand, is looking forward to getting back inside the octagon for what will be a clash between two of Oceania's biggest mixed martial arts stars.

"It's one of the most anticipated fights and I think it will be the biggest event in combat sports for this part of the world," he said.

"I really look forward to the growth of the sport after this, for the sport itself and for the athletes more importantly."