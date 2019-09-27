Bellator Dublin: Leah McCourt beats Kerry Hughes with first-round submission

McCourt wasted no time in securing victory

Leah McCourt defeated England's Kerry Hughes with a first-round rear naked choke submission at Bellator Dublin.

The Saintfield fighter looked to use her range on the feet before she got her opponent to the ground with a hip throw.

She then wasted little time finishing with just over two minutes left of the first round.

Belfast's Karl Moore defeated England's Lee Chadwick by a split decision earlier on Friday's bill.

The former Cage Warriors light heavyweight champion was making his Bellator debut, having spent 18 months away from the cage after knee and shoulder injuries.

Magherafelt's Ryan Roddy made a successful comeback to the cage after four years out battling a back injury.

He defeated Finland's Patrik Pietila on a unanimous decision, taking the contest 29-27 on all three judges' scorecards.

The 29-year-old had to survive a first-round scare, having twice been rocked with punches, but dominated the third round on the ground with several submission attempts.