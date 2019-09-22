UFC: Paul Craig beats Vinicius Moreira by submission in Mexico

Craig took his UFC record to four wins, four losses with victory over Moreira

Paul Craig needed less than three-and-a-half minutes to beat Vinicius Moreira by submission in Mexico.

Coatbridge fighter Craig forced the Brazilian to tap out for the first time in his career with a rear naked choke.

Craig, 31, had stunned Moreira with a hard knee, then took full advantage by launching a series of punches before locking in the submission hold.

The victory gets the light-heavyweight back to winning ways in UFC following his defeat to Alonzo Menifield in June.

It was the last fight of Craig's UFC deal, but he did his chances of a new contract no harm with all eight of his fights - four wins and four losses - now all ending inside the distance.