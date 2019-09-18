James Gallagher: Strabane fighter's Bellator Dublin opponent withdraws due to injury

James Gallagher has won nine of his 10 professional fights

James Gallagher is expected to discover his new opponent for Bellator Dublin this week after Cal Ellenor was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Strabane bantamweight Gallagher was set to fight the Englishman in the main event at the 3Arena on 27 September.

The bout is expected to go ahead as planned despite Ellenor's withdrawal, with Bellator set to announce a replacement in the next 48 hours.

Gallagher is looking to win his tenth fight out of 11 professional bouts.

The 22-year-old has won his last two fights after bouncing back from his only professional defeat, by Ricky Bandejas in August 2018, with back-to-back wins over Jeremiah Labiano and Steven Graham.

The Dublin card also features Saintfield native Leah McCourt's return to the ring.

McCourt hopes to extend her professional record to 3-1 when she faces England's Kerry Hughes, while Belfast's Karl Moore is set to take on Lee Chadwick.