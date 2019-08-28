Jack Shore: Welsh bantamweight to fight Nohelim Hernandez in UFC debut

Jack Shore (left) defeated Scott Malone at Cage Warriors 104 in Cardiff

Jack Shore will face Nohelin Hernandez in his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut at Fight Night Copenhagen on 28 September.

The Abertillery-born fighter boasts a record of 11 wins and no losses from his time with Cage Warriors, retaining his bantamweight title in April.

Hernandez lost on his UFC debut in July to Ecuador's Marlon Vera but has nine wins to his three losses.

Shore, 24, will become the fourth Welsh fighter to compete in UFC.

The undefeated fighter follows in the footsteps of compatriots Jack Marshman, John Phillips and fellow bantamweight Brett Johns.

Shore initially indicated he would defend his Cage Warriors title in October before announcing he had signed for UFC in May.