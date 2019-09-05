UFC 242: What's happened in Khabib Nurmagomedov's world since Conor McGregor?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has met with world leaders and attended a number of conferences

Eleven months since he defeated Conor McGregor in arguably the highest-profile UFC bout of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to the octagon.

The UFC lightweight champion defends his title against American Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi on 7 September.

But how has the 30-year-old Russian occupied his time since that fight in October 2018 ended in a brawl that landed those involved bans and fines?

BBC Sport takes a look at the past year in the life of the undefeated champion.

Dealing with the UFC 229 fallout

It was the pre-fight chat that spilled over into a post-bout brawl.

Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tap out in the fourth round before jumping the octagon fence and fighting his rival's team.

He apologised following the incident but cited pre-fight comments in which McGregor "talked about my religion, talked about my country, talked about my father".

Members of Nurmagomedov's team were also involved in the melee and three of his party were arrested but later released, with McGregor refusing to press charges.

Half his of fight purse was initially held back and both fighters were given indefinite bans as the the Nevada Athletic Commission investigated what happened.

In January, Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 (£380,950) and his suspension was set retroactively at nine months, meaning he could return to the octagon from 6 July.

Taking parenting advice from Putin

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father met Vladimir Putin (left) in October

Not only was Nurmagomedov invited for a meeting with Vladimir Putin after retaining his title, the Russian president also dished out some parenting advice.

As the UFC and Nevada State Athletic Commission weighed up what action should be taken against the fighter for his role in the brawl with McGregor's camp, Nurmagomedov's father warned he would be disciplining his son himself.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said after the fight he "will impose a punishment tougher than the UFC's", adding: "I warned him. For me, discipline comes first."

But in a meeting between the trio in October, Putin told Abdulmanap "not to punish him too severely" for his actions.

Putin wasn't the only political figure wanting a piece of Nurmagomedov after his success in Las Vegas.

The fighter was granted a meeting with the head of the Republic of Dagestan Vladimir Vasilyev, opened an airport in Turkey alongside president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was pictured with members of the United Arab Emirates royal family and was given a car by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov meets Vladimir Vasilyev

Calling out boxer Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather have both defeated Conor McGregor

Fresh from his win over McGregor, Nurmagomedov suggested he could emulate his rival by taking on boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather beat McGregor himself in August 2017 in a fight that generated more than £450m and earned the 41-year-old American £210m.

"When I face Khabib, of course I am getting a nine-figure payday," said the former five-weight world champion.

"More than the McGregor fight. Probably $100m more - I'm going to say between $110m and $200m (more) guaranteed."

The boxer told Nurmagomedov to "come into my world", with the 30-year-old responding by saying he was keen for the bout to happen in Moscow

UFC president Dana White then called on Mayweather to step into the octagon before talks about a meeting fizzled out.

Getting some down time

Nurmagomedov has visited PSG, local club Anzhi Makhachkala and Italian side AC Milan

With almost a year out of the octagon to kill, Nurmagomedov has been making the most of his new-found VIP status by travelling around Europe checking out football matches.

The lightweight champion was snapped at both Paris St-Germain and AC Milan, but his heart remains with local side Anzhi Makhachkala in Dagestan.

"I remember in 2001 I went around Dynamo Stadium two times to somehow go to the stadium because I didn't have money for a ticket, I really wanted to cheer for Anji," he said.

Eventually, he made a friend and was lent some money to get inside the club's old ground.

"There were no seats, I watched for 90 minutes while standing," he added. "Almost 20 years have passed and much has changed."

Nurmagomedov has also taken an interest in horse racing, hanging out with the winner of the President of UAE Endurance Cup, Lockelea Starwood Comet, at stables in Dubai.

Oh, and he's had his face burned into a piece of wood...

Returning to hardcore training

Yes, there's no real rest for the wicked and while Nurmagomedov might have spent nine of the past 11 months suspended from the octagon, he's been putting in the hard yards in training.

The Russian has kept fans up to date on his progress with regular social media posts of him preparing for his return.

Some serious work in the gym has been complemented by road running, swimming, flipping tyres on the beach and even a visit to see the bear he would notoriously wrestle with as a child.

Make no mistake, when Nurmagomedov arrives at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island to face Poirier this weekend the defending champion will be in prime condition.