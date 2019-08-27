Darren Till: British fighter to face Kelvin Gastelum at middleweight in New York

Darren Till has lost his past two fights at weltwerweight

Britain's Darren Till will step up to middleweight on his return to the octagon when he faces Kelvin Gastelum in New York at UFC 244 on 2 November.

The 26-year-old was knocked out in the second round by Jorge Masvidal at UFC London in a welterweight bout in March.

It was a second successive defeat for the Liverpool fighter, who said he had "lost" himself over the past year.

Till will take on Gastelum, who fought for the interim middleweight title in April, at Madison Square Garden.

American Gastelum has a 15-4 professional record after losing that title shot to Israel Adesanya and is currently the fourth ranked fighter in the division.

Till previously talked about returning to 185 pounds after suffering the first defeat of his career in a welterweight title fight with Tyron Woodley in September 2018.