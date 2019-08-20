UFC 241: Daniel Cormier considering future after Stipe Miocic loss

Miocic became only the fourth fighter in UFC history to recapture the undisputed UFC heavyweight title

Daniel Cormier says he is considering his future in the sport after losing his heavyweight title in a shock defeat by Stipe Miocic at UFC 241.

The defending champion, 40, was stunned by his 37-year-old fellow American in a dramatic fourth-round knockout in Anaheim on Saturday.

Cormier said in an Instagram post he will "decide what I am gonna do now".

"I can't stress the disappointment and I am so sorry to all I have let down," he added.

"This has been the most amazing journey. As soon as I decide you will all know right away."

Cormier congratulated Miocic on a "tremendous victory" and apologised to his coaches and fans as well as his wife and children.

"I am so sorry you guys [his family] had to experience that," he wrote.

"I never wanted y'all to see that and the hurt you guys showed breaks my heart every time I think about it."

Miocic's win saw him become only the fourth fighter in the sport's history to recapture the undisputed UFC heavyweight title as he avenged his knockout loss to Cormier in July 2018.

The pair's previous meeting saw Cormier beat Miocic in a first-round stoppage victory and end his opponent's record-setting run as the most dominant world champion in UFC history.