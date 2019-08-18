UFC 241: Stipe Miocic stuns Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title in Anaheim

Daniel Cormier (left) beat Stipe Miocic by first-round knockout in their previous encounter

Stipe Miocic produced a dramatic fourth-round knockout to stun Daniel Cormier and recapture the UFC heavyweight title in a thrilling championship clash at UFC 241.

The American appeared to lose the first three rounds against defending champion Cormier, but came back to pull off a TKO win with 51 seconds left in the fourth.

Miocic's victory saw him become only the fourth fighter in UFC history to recapture the undisputed UFC heavyweight title as he avenged his knockout loss to Cormier in July 2018.

After switching his approach from head-hunting to a concerted attack on Cormier's body, Miocic found the breakthrough at the end of the fourth round in Anaheim, California

He hurt the champion with a punch to the liver, then switched back to the head as he loaded up with power punches to drop his man.

Miocic said his decision to use body shots was crucial in his success.

"I could tell it was hurting him," Miocic, 36, said. "I knew it was open."

Their previous meeting saw Cormier, 40, stun Miocic to claim a first-round stoppage victory and end his opponent's record-setting run as the most dominant world champion in UFC history.

Prior to that the fireman from Ohio had been the only man to successfully defend the heavyweight title three times in a row.

Miocic believed that his past record warranted an immediate rematch against Cormier, who instead had hoped to secure a big-money title defence against former UFC champ - and WWE superstar - Brock Lesnar.

But, when that fight failed to materialise, the UFC immediately booked the rematch and Miocic made the most of his opportunity.

Dethroned champion Cormier, 40, praised Miocic's tactical switch, saying: "I think he made a great adjustment," before explaining that he would spend some time with his family before making "an educated decision as to what we're going to do".

More to follow.