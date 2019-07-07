Jack Marshman: Welshman loses at UFC 239 to Edmen Shahbazyan

Jack Marshman has been competing in MMA since 2010 and also competed for BAMMA and Cage Warriors

Jack Marshman was defeated in his first UFC fight since leaving his 12-year career as a paratrooper.

The 29-year-old Welshman was submitted in 72 seconds by undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 239 in Las Vegas.

Marshman survived some hard ground strokes from the Californian but was forced to tap out when his opponent applied a rear naked choke hold.

The result sees middleweight Shahbazyan advance his record to 10-0 while Marshman falls to 23-9.

Marshman officially ended almost 12 years as a Paratrooper on Friday, the day before fighting Shahbazyan.

Marshman received a formal warning after disobeying orders to fight John Phillips at UFC London last March.

"It was either turn down the fight or get early release, so I took early release," he said.