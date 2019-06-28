English Mixed Martial Arts Association launched to help sport in Olympic push

A nine-person board has been established to run the organisation

Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy is among the founding directors of the English Mixed Martial Arts Association.

EMMAA has been established to develop MMA in England and help push for it to become an Olympic sport.

Its objectives include starting an amateur national championships and developing a national team.

EMMAA preseident Marc Goddard, an international referee, said he is "thrilled, excited and ambitious" to play a role in MMA's growth in England.

An EMMAA statement said "alongside sport development and regulation, the long-term goal is to see MMA in the Olympic Games".