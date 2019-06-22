MMA: Chris Bungard loses by decision to Charlie Leary

Chris Bungard training with Celtic's Keiran Tierney

Scottish fighter Chris Bungard lost a one-sided fight to Charlie Leary by unanimous decision in London.

Leary dominated from the outset, winning 30-25 on all three judges scorecards.

It was the Bungard's second fight on a Bellator card - which is the biggest mixed martial arts promotion outside of UFC - having won on his debut against Terry Brazier.

It takes the 30-year-old's MMA record to 14 wins and five losses.