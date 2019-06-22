Bellator London: James Gallagher beats Jeremiah Labiano on points in London

Gallagher defeated Steven Graham at Bellator 217 in Dublin in February

James Gallagher has defeated Jeremiah Labiano with a unanimous points decision in London.

The Strabane fighter won by 29-28 on all three judges' scorecards in what was only the second time in his career that he has gone the distance.

Gallagher dominated the first round from side control but Labiano recovered to claim the second.

Gallagher secured a take down against the cage 30 seconds into the final round and went on to claim the win.

He was able to transition to full mount with three minutes of the third round remaining and tried to take Labiano back.

The American recovered but ended in Gallagher's closed guard where he was able unable to launch any attacks, allowing Gallagher to remain in control and secure the round and fight.

With Bellator returning to Dublin on 27 September, Gallagher will be hoping to make a return to the cage in his home country.