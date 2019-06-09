UFC 238: Joanne Calderwood loses to Katlyn Chookagian in Chicago
Scotland's Joanne Calderwood lost to Katlyn Chookagian in the women's flyweight final at UFC 238 in Chicago on Saturday.
Calderwood, 32, was hoping for a win to set up a potential chance to become flyweight champion.
But American Chookagian triumphed by unanimous decision after three rounds - a fourth defeat for Calderwood.
The Scot also suffered her first loss since moving up from strawweight, having won the previous two.