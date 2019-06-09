UFC 238: Joanne Calderwood loses to Katlyn Chookagian in Chicago

Joanne Calderwood
Joanne Calderwood sustained a fourth defeat in the UFC

Scotland's Joanne Calderwood lost to Katlyn Chookagian in the women's flyweight final at UFC 238 in Chicago on Saturday.

Calderwood, 32, was hoping for a win to set up a potential chance to become flyweight champion.

But American Chookagian triumphed by unanimous decision after three rounds - a fourth defeat for Calderwood.

The Scot also suffered her first loss since moving up from strawweight, having won the previous two.

