Title shot in sight for Joanne Calderwood ahead of UFC 238 in Chicago

Joanne Calderwood defeated Ariane Lipski in January

Scotland's Joanne Calderwood says she's now "on the right path" to becoming a UFC champion as she aims to secure a title fight by beating Katlyn Chookagian.

The Scot, 32, knows a win on Saturday at UFC 238 in Chicago could set up a chance to be flyweight champion.

Calderwood is undefeated in two fights since moving up from strawweight.

"I feel like I've been doing this 20 years now and this is my destiny," she told BBC Scotland.

"Although the journey's been hard and there's been a lot of ups and downs- probably more so downs- I'm so close.

"I understand now that you have to lose a lot of things and learn a lot of things about yourself before you get the success and the bonus at the end of it. It's my time now."

Ranked four places below Saturday's opponent Chookagian, Calderwood does not consider herself the underdog and expects a "dominant" victory in Chicago.

She has 13 wins, three defeats and no draws on her professional record to date, and is aiming to continue her unbeaten record in the flyweight division.

In January Calderwood defeated Brazilian fighter Ariane Lipski via a unanimous decision, having emerged victorious on her flyweight debut against Kalindra Faria in August 2018.

And if she is successful against Chookagian, Calderwood says she would want any title fight to be back in Scotland.

"I would definitely want it to be in Glasgow," she said. "I'm pretty sure that wouldn't happen but I guess I could aim for that. It would be a dream come true.

"If not, my plan would be to get the title and defend it in Scotland. I'm pretty sure they were close to blowing off the roof the last time, but I'm pretty sure if this [getting a title fight] happened, they would blow it off for sure."