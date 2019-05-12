Bellator Grand Prix semi-final: Michael 'Venom' Page suffers knockout defeat to Douglas Lima

Michael Page was previously undefeated in his 14 professional mixed martial arts fights

Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page suffered defeat for the first time in his professional career on Saturday night, losing by knockout against Brazil's Douglas Lima in the Bellator Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old was caught with a right-hand uppercut in the second round of the bout at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Lima now progresses to the final of the welterweight tournament and a shot at the title and $1m (£765,500) prize money.

Speaking to BBC Sport before the fight, the Londoner said his training had been "hell" after a quick turnaround from February's quarter-final.

"It hasn't been enjoyable at all," he said. "It's just been a lot of hard work and because it is so close to the other fight I didn't feel like I was fully recovered before jumping into this next camp.